Brokerages Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target at $14.25

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $782.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.01. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.