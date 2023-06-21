Brokerages Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Target Price at $54.38

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:KTB opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

