Brokerages Set SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target at $18.20

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCPL. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 9,806.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 1,671.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.87.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.85 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, research analysts expect that SciPlay will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

