Analysts Set Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) PT at $270.00

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $252.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $160.29 and a 52-week high of $264.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

