Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Receives $10.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Grand City Properties Price Performance

GRNNF stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the acquisition, development, investment and management of real estate properties. It provides property management activities along the real estate value chain. The company was founded on December 16, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

