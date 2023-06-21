Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Target Price at $16.08

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGI. Laurentian lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 4.6 %

AGI stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

