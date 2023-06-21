Analysts Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) PT at $16.43

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALEC. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Stock Down 2.3 %

ALEC opened at $7.30 on Friday. Alector has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $608.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. Alector had a negative net margin of 107.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alector news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,628.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,392,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,397 shares of company stock worth $71,739. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alector by 349.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Rating

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.