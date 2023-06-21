Analysts Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target at $10.75

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.
Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $3,103,125,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
