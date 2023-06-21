Analysts Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target at $10.75

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $3,103,125,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

