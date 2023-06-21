The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.71 on Friday. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The LGL Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

