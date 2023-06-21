The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.71 on Friday. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The LGL Group (LGL)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.