Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

HST has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

HST opened at $16.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

