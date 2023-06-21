StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Down 1.7 %
ENSV stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
