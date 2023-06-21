StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Down 1.7 %

ENSV stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

