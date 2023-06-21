Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $31.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Further Reading

