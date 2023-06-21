Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
Ashford Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AINC stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. Ashford has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
