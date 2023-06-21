Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth about $403,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.