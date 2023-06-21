Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AUMN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

AUMN stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 94.48%. The business had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company Profile



Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

