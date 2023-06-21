Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on AUMN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
AUMN stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
