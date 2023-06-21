Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

