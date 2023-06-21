Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 0.5 %

CVR stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 million and a PE ratio of 9.09. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

