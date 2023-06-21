Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Azure Power Global Price Performance
AZRE stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.
Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 527.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 182.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.