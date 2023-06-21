Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Price Performance

AZRE stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.

Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 527.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 182.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Stories

