Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 707,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Blue Foundry Bancorp

In other news, EVP Robert Rowe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,250 shares in the company, valued at $165,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,700. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 275,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 121,506 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 72,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BLFY opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.88 million, a PE ratio of 516.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLFY shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

