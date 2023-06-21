Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Decreases By 6.5%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,593,300 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 8,122,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.2 days.
ioneer Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GSCCF opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26. ioneer has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.54.
ioneer Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ioneer (GSCCF)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.