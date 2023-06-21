Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Decreases By 6.5%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Down 0.6 %

GLSI stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $139.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Greenwich LifeSciences

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Greenwich LifeSciences from $78.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,271,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,468,018.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,250 shares of company stock worth $110,705. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 225,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $891,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $765,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

