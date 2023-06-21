Short Interest in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Declines By 6.6%

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 7.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,656,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 121,372 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hexcel by 24.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $75.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

