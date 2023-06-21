Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Short Interest Update

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,700 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 699,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kaman has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $35.31.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.85 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

