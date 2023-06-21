Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Update

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,494,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,763,535.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,853.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,494,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,763,535.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,740,756 shares of company stock valued at $37,373,324 and have sold 12,500,076 shares valued at $350,203,824. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $268,186,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 538.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $107,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ares Management by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after acquiring an additional 922,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38. Ares Management has a one year low of $55.05 and a one year high of $95.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

