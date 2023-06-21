Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,951,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Trading Up 11.4 %

OTCMKTS:GBTC opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) engages in the holding of Bitcoin and issuance of common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in exchange for Bitcoin. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

