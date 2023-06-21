Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Short Interest Update

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $128.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $124.57 and a 52 week high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

