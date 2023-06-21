IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Up 5.0% in May

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days. Currently, 24.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $403.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,363.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

