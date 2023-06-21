Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Update

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,200 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 770,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Identiv Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $173.42 million, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,093.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

