Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Purchases 11 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court purchased 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,457 ($18.64) per share, for a total transaction of £160.27 ($205.08).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Martin Court purchased 600 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,530 ($19.58) per share, for a total transaction of £9,180 ($11,746.64).

On Monday, April 17th, Martin Court purchased 9 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,565 ($20.03) per share, for a total transaction of £140.85 ($180.23).

Victrex Stock Performance

Victrex stock opened at GBX 1,431 ($18.31) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,566.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,659.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. Victrex plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,361 ($17.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.99). The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,745.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Victrex Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,317.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VCT shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($25.59) to GBX 1,750 ($22.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,280 ($29.17) to GBX 2,090 ($26.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,050 ($26.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($24.31) to GBX 1,590 ($20.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

