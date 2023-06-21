Patrick McMahon Buys 90 Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £122.40 ($156.62).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Patrick McMahon acquired 20,000 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($33,781.19).

On Tuesday, May 16th, Patrick McMahon acquired 80 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £123.20 ($157.65).

On Monday, April 17th, Patrick McMahon acquired 82 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £127.10 ($162.64).

C&C Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of C&C Group stock opened at £130.60 ($167.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 118,727.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. C&C Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 125.54 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 201.20 ($2.57). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,538.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,624.27.

C&C Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,727.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

