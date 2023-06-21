StockNews.com Upgrades Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) to “Hold”

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Palatin Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 278.73% and a negative net margin of 766.11%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

