StockNews.com Upgrades Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) to Hold

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

NYSE SAVE opened at $16.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

