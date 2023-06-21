StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a P/E ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

