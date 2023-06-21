Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Raised to GBX 2,800 at UBS Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 2,750 ($35.19) to GBX 2,800 ($35.83) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,625 ($33.59) to GBX 2,405 ($30.77) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,300 ($42.23) to GBX 3,500 ($44.79) in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($38.39) to GBX 2,850 ($36.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($37.11) price target on Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,898.55 ($37.09).

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,321.50 ($29.71) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,374.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,386.74. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,908.60 ($24.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($33.44). The company has a market capitalization of £158.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

