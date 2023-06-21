Bank of America Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $175.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.66.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $148.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,191 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $969,758.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,568,581.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $785,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $969,758.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,568,581.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,336. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Zscaler by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

