Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $585.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.56.

Humana stock opened at $446.71 on Monday. Humana has a one year low of $432.37 and a one year high of $571.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $509.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

