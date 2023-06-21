Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.31) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,805 ($23.10) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,822.50 ($23.32).

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 1,235 ($15.80) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20,583.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,596.50 ($20.43). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,383.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,370.77.

Insider Transactions at Entain

About Entain

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 52,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.48), for a total transaction of £638,976.80 ($817,628.66). Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.