Jefferies Financial Group Lowers GB Group (LON:GBG) Price Target to GBX 285

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 335 ($4.29) to GBX 285 ($3.65) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.48) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GB Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 396 ($5.07).

GB Group Price Performance

GBG opened at GBX 258 ($3.30) on Monday. GB Group has a one year low of GBX 246 ($3.15) and a one year high of GBX 658.50 ($8.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 298.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 318.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £651.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at GB Group

About GB Group

In other news, insider David Mathew bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £30,500 ($39,027.51). Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Featured Articles

