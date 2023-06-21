Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Cut to GBX 780

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.88) to GBX 780 ($9.98) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 965 ($12.35) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.18) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.99) to GBX 1,200 ($15.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,063.11 ($13.60).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 809.60 ($10.36) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 912.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 949.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 975.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 707.80 ($9.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.85).

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

