DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.12) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.40) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.31) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 416 ($5.32).

DS Smith Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SMDS stock opened at GBX 308.60 ($3.95) on Monday. DS Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 238.10 ($3.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 369.10 ($4.72). The stock has a market cap of £4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,142.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 313.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 325.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

