GB Group (LON:GBG) PT Raised to GBX 410 at Canaccord Genuity Group

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 405 ($5.18) to GBX 410 ($5.25) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.91% from the company’s current price.

GBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 335 ($4.29) to GBX 285 ($3.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.48) price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GB Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 396 ($5.07).

Shares of LON:GBG opened at GBX 258 ($3.30) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 298.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 318.74. The stock has a market cap of £651.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25,800.00, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.29. GB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 246 ($3.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 658.50 ($8.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88.

In other GB Group news, insider David Mathew acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £30,500 ($39,027.51). Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

