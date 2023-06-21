PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 610 ($7.81) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAGE. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.68) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 410 ($5.25) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get PageGroup alerts:

PageGroup Stock Performance

PAGE stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.18) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 941.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. PageGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 356.80 ($4.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 501.50 ($6.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 441.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 451.81.

Insider Activity

About PageGroup

In other news, insider Angela Seymour-Jackson purchased 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 447 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £9,990.45 ($12,783.69). Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.