Croda International (LON:CRDA) PT Lowered to GBX 5,000

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,200 ($79.33) to GBX 5,000 ($63.98) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($104.93) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($102.37) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,600 ($97.25).

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 5,304 ($67.87) on Monday. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 5,052 ($64.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,521.83 ($96.25). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,420.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,617.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The firm has a market cap of £7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 82.49 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy acquired 919 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,438 ($69.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.22 ($63,947.82). In other Croda International news, insider Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($88.56), for a total transaction of £1,027,837.71 ($1,315,211.40). Also, insider Tom Brophy acquired 919 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,438 ($69.58) per share, with a total value of £49,975.22 ($63,947.82). 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

