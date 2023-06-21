CME Group (CNSX:CME) PT Set at $4.00 by Canaccord Genuity Group

CME Group (CNSX:CME – Get Rating) received a $4.00 price objective from Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Canadian Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silica, zinc, polymetallic, gold, and silver ores. Canadian Metals Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

