CME Group (CNSX:CME) PT Set at $4.00 by Canaccord Genuity Group

CME Group (CNSX:CME – Get Rating) received a $4.00 price objective from Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
CME Group Price Performance
CME Group Company Profile
Canadian Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silica, zinc, polymetallic, gold, and silver ores. Canadian Metals Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CME Group (CME)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.