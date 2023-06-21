Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates C$3.25 Price Target for Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.25 price objective by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 160.00% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.20 to C$1.85 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Orezone Gold Stock Performance
Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Patrick Downey purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,100.00.
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
