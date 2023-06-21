Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates C$3.25 Price Target for Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.25 price objective by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 160.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.20 to C$1.85 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Orezone Gold ( CVE:ORE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$58.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Downey purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,100.00.

About Orezone Gold

(Get Rating)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.