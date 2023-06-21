Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

KR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Shares of KR opened at $45.83 on Monday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 8.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kroger by 6.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 11.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 19.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

