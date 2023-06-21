Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS)

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.82) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.23% from the company’s current price.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group stock opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £77.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,750.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 52-week low of GBX 108.50 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 170 ($2.18). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 130.41.

Get Beeks Financial Cloud Group alerts:

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as mdPlay, Analytics as a Service, and stream2Cloud products.

Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.