Kevin Lyon Buys 25,000 Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Stock

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) insider Kevin Lyon bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £25,500 ($32,629.56).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NESF stock opened at GBX 100.20 ($1.28) on Wednesday. NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 95.39 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 123 ($1.57). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The company has a market cap of £591.43 million, a PE ratio of 455.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

NextEnergy Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,636.36%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Featured Stories

