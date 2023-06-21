Gerry Agnew Sells 278,316 Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) insider Gerry Agnew sold 278,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total value of £44,530.56 ($56,980.88).

AFC Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of LON AFC opened at GBX 15.40 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.36. AFC Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 14.32 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 34.94 ($0.45). The firm has a market cap of £114.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -770.00 and a beta of 2.54.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.50) target price on shares of AFC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.

