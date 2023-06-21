Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.85 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. ATB Capital upped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

